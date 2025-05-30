Indu Engineering & Textiles standalone net profit declines 12.90% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales decline 10.39% to Rs 3.71 crore

Net profit of Indu Engineering & Textiles declined 12.90% to Rs 0.27 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 0.31 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales declined 10.39% to Rs 3.71 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 4.14 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit declined 2.55% to Rs 1.53 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 1.57 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 15.42% to Rs 18.26 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 15.82 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

3.714.1418.2615.829.979.9010.3012.140.370.411.881.920.270.311.531.570.270.311.531.57

