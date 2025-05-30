Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Indu Engineering & Textiles standalone net profit declines 12.90% in the March 2025 quarter

Indu Engineering & Textiles standalone net profit declines 12.90% in the March 2025 quarter

Last Updated : May 30 2025 | 9:14 AM IST
Sales decline 10.39% to Rs 3.71 crore

Net profit of Indu Engineering & Textiles declined 12.90% to Rs 0.27 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 0.31 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales declined 10.39% to Rs 3.71 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 4.14 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit declined 2.55% to Rs 1.53 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 1.57 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 15.42% to Rs 18.26 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 15.82 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales3.714.14 -10 18.2615.82 15 OPM %9.979.90 -10.3012.14 - PBDT0.370.41 -10 1.881.92 -2 PBT0.270.31 -13 1.531.57 -3 NP0.270.31 -13 1.531.57 -3

First Published: May 30 2025 | 7:38 AM IST

