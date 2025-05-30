Ankur Marketing standalone net profit rises 29.79% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales rise 3.70% to Rs 0.28 croreNet profit of Ankur Marketing rose 29.79% to Rs 0.61 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 0.47 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 3.70% to Rs 0.28 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 0.27 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.
For the full year,net profit rose 8.25% to Rs 2.23 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 2.06 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 2.80% to Rs 1.10 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 1.07 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.
