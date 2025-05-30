Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Ankur Marketing standalone net profit rises 29.79% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales rise 3.70% to Rs 0.28 crore

Net profit of Ankur Marketing rose 29.79% to Rs 0.61 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 0.47 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 3.70% to Rs 0.28 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 0.27 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit rose 8.25% to Rs 2.23 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 2.06 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 2.80% to Rs 1.10 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 1.07 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales0.280.27 4 1.101.07 3 OPM %-64.29-51.85 --77.27-65.42 - PBDT0.810.80 1 3.002.96 1 PBT0.720.71 1 2.652.61 2 NP0.610.47 30 2.232.06 8

