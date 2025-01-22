Indian Railway Finance Corporation standalone net profit rises 1.98% in the December 2024 quarter

Sales rise 0.40% to Rs 6763.43 crore

Net profit of Indian Railway Finance Corporation rose 1.98% to Rs 1630.66 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 1598.93 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales rose 0.40% to Rs 6763.43 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 6736.60 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023.6763.436736.6099.4299.471632.001600.261630.661598.931630.661598.93

