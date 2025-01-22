Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Indian Railway Finance Corporation standalone net profit rises 1.98% in the December 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Jan 22 2025 | 2:04 PM IST
Sales rise 0.40% to Rs 6763.43 crore

Net profit of Indian Railway Finance Corporation rose 1.98% to Rs 1630.66 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 1598.93 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales rose 0.40% to Rs 6763.43 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 6736.60 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2024Dec. 2023% Var.Sales6763.436736.60 0 OPM %99.4299.47 -PBDT1632.001600.26 2 PBT1630.661598.93 2 NP1630.661598.93 2

First Published: Jan 22 2025 | 1:58 PM IST

