Elecon Engineering Company consolidated net profit rises 52.56% in the March 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Apr 19 2024 | 10:04 PM IST
Sales rise 33.00% to Rs 564.62 crore

Net profit of Elecon Engineering Company rose 52.56% to Rs 103.65 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 67.94 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 33.00% to Rs 564.62 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 424.54 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit rose 49.71% to Rs 355.58 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 237.51 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 26.66% to Rs 1937.42 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 1529.68 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales564.62424.54 33 1937.421529.68 27 OPM %23.9721.87 -24.4922.15 - PBDT148.8297.69 52 516.30348.88 48 PBT136.2484.09 62 465.38299.84 55 NP103.6567.94 53 355.58237.51 50

First Published: Apr 19 2024 | 9:44 PM IST

