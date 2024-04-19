Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Infomedia Press reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.93 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Infomedia Press reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.93 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Apr 19 2024 | 10:04 PM IST
Follow Us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Reported sales nil

Net Loss of Infomedia Press reported to Rs 0.93 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against net loss of Rs 0.90 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. There were no Sales reported in the quarter ended March 2024 and during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 3.87 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against net loss of Rs 3.46 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. There were no Sales reported in the year ended March 2024 and during the previous year ended March 2023.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Also Read

Gian Lifecare Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

Bharatiya Global Infomedia reports consolidated net loss of Rs 0.45 crore in the December 2023 quarter

Orient Press reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.56 crore in the December 2023 quarter

Ontic Finserve reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.11 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Eraaya Lifespaces reports standalone nil net profit/loss in the March 2024 quarter

Elecon Engineering Company standalone net profit rises 46.43% in the March 2024 quarter

Board of ICICI Bank to consider fund raising via debt issuance

NTPC Green Energy inks MoU with Indus Towers

Valiant Organics announces retirement of MD

Prospects of manufacturing and services sectors also remain bright notes RBI Governor

Follow our WhatsApp channel

First Published: Apr 19 2024 | 9:42 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story