Electronics Mart India consolidated net profit declines 31.07% in the December 2024 quarter

Net profit of Electronics Mart India declined 31.07% to Rs 31.55 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 45.77 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales rose 6.22% to Rs 1884.84 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 1774.52 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023.1884.841774.525.256.5071.4288.3141.6662.0131.5545.77

