Ashoka Buildcon receives LoA for $67-million project from Govt of Guyana

Ashoka Buildcon said that it has received letter of acceptance from Government of Guyana, Public Works Department for a project worth $67.25 million.

The contract is for executing the Phase-2 of the 'East Bank-East Coast Road Linkage Project (Eccles to Providence).

The contract has to be executed within a period of 18 months.

Ashoka Buildcon is engaged in the construction & maintenance of roads and supporting services to land support and operation of toll roads.

The companys consolidated net profit jumped 73.1% to Rs 432.23 crore despite a 11.7% decline in net sales to Rs 2,694.42 crore in Q4 FY25 over Q4 FY24.