Siemens Energy India lists strong, but slips 5% from opening as gains fizzle

Jun 19 2025 | 2:50 PM IST
Shares of Siemens Energy India Ltd (SEIL), the newly demerged energy business of Siemens, made a debut on the bourses today.

The stock listed at Rs 2,840 on the NSE, higher than the discovered price of Rs 2,478.20, and at Rs 2,850 on the BSE, versus a discovered price of Rs 2,368.80. It quickly surged to hit its upper circuit limits of Rs 2,982 on the NSE and Rs 2,992.45 on the BSE.

However, the initial rally was short-lived. By afternoon trade, SEIL was quoting at Rs 2,698 on the NSE and Rs 2,707.50 on the BSE, down 5% from its respective opening levels.

SEIL's listing follows the completion of its demerger from Siemens India, which became effective on March 25, 2025. Shareholders received 1:1 shares in SEIL for every Siemens India share held.

Guilherme Vieira De Mendonca, former head of Siemens India's energy division, has taken over as managing director and CEO of the newly listed entity. Harish Shekar steps in as executive director and CFO, while Sunil Mathur will chair the board.

Siemens Energy India is now India's largest pure-play listed power transmission and distribution (T&D) equipment company, boasting a market cap exceeding $10 billion, according to Jefferies. This places it ahead of peers like Hitachi and GE Vernova, with market caps between $6.89.6 billion.

The company offers end-to-end solutions across the energy spectrum, ranging from conventional and renewable power generation, hybrid hydrogen-based power plants, to transmission equipment such as generators and transformers.

Jun 19 2025 | 2:36 PM IST

