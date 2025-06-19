Volumes soar at Asahi India Glass Ltd counter

Asahi India Glass Ltd recorded volume of 69.22 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 41.42 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 1.67 lakh shares

Inventurus Knowledge Solutions Ltd, Cyient Ltd, Aegis Logistics Ltd, Sapphire Foods India Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on NSE today, 19 June 2025.

Asahi India Glass Ltd recorded volume of 69.22 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 41.42 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 1.67 lakh shares. The stock lost 2.77% to Rs.749.95. Volumes stood at 2.79 lakh shares in the last session.

Inventurus Knowledge Solutions Ltd recorded volume of 69.62 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 11.92 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 5.84 lakh shares. The stock lost 3.73% to Rs.1,639.80. Volumes stood at 13.89 lakh shares in the last session. Cyient Ltd clocked volume of 15.62 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 4.07 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 3.84 lakh shares. The stock lost 4.47% to Rs.1,295.90. Volumes stood at 6.03 lakh shares in the last session. Aegis Logistics Ltd clocked volume of 12.95 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 4.07 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 3.18 lakh shares. The stock gained 2.34% to Rs.792.60. Volumes stood at 1.79 lakh shares in the last session.