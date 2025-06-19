Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Volumes soar at Asahi India Glass Ltd counter

Volumes soar at Asahi India Glass Ltd counter

Last Updated : Jun 19 2025 | 2:50 PM IST
Asahi India Glass Ltd recorded volume of 69.22 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 41.42 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 1.67 lakh shares

Inventurus Knowledge Solutions Ltd, Cyient Ltd, Aegis Logistics Ltd, Sapphire Foods India Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on NSE today, 19 June 2025.

Asahi India Glass Ltd recorded volume of 69.22 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 41.42 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 1.67 lakh shares. The stock lost 2.77% to Rs.749.95. Volumes stood at 2.79 lakh shares in the last session.

Inventurus Knowledge Solutions Ltd recorded volume of 69.62 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 11.92 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 5.84 lakh shares. The stock lost 3.73% to Rs.1,639.80. Volumes stood at 13.89 lakh shares in the last session.

Cyient Ltd clocked volume of 15.62 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 4.07 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 3.84 lakh shares. The stock lost 4.47% to Rs.1,295.90. Volumes stood at 6.03 lakh shares in the last session.

Aegis Logistics Ltd clocked volume of 12.95 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 4.07 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 3.18 lakh shares. The stock gained 2.34% to Rs.792.60. Volumes stood at 1.79 lakh shares in the last session.

Sapphire Foods India Ltd recorded volume of 11.03 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 3.51 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 3.15 lakh shares. The stock lost 0.20% to Rs.325.40. Volumes stood at 7.99 lakh shares in the last session.

First Published: Jun 19 2025 | 2:30 PM IST

