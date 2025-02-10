Electronics Mart tanks after Q3 PAT decline 31% YoY to Rs 32 cr

Electronics Mart India tumbled 4.45% to Rs 142.80 after the company's consolidated net profit slipped 31.05% to Rs 31.55 crore in Q3 FY25 as against Rs 45.86 crore posted in Q3 FY24.

However, revenue from operations jumped 6.21% to Rs 1,884.8 crore in Q3 FY25, compared with Rs 1,774.5 crore posted in Q3 FY24.

Profit before tax in Q3 FY25 stood at Rs 41.66 crore, down by 32.81% from Rs 62.01 crore in Q3 FY24.

EBITDA stood at Rs 98.9 crore in Q3 FY25, registering de-growth of 14% YoY. EBITDA margin decreased to 5.2% in Q3 FY25 as compared with Rs 6.5% in Q3 FY24.

On a nine-month basis, the companys consolidated net profit declined 10.33% to Rs 128.58 crore on a 10.18% jump in revenue from operations to Rs 5,245.9 crore in Q3 FY25 over Q3 FY24.

Electronics Mart India (EMIL) is the 4th largest consumer durable and electronics retailer in India. EMIL is not engaged in any manufacturing, and the products it sells are sourced from a wide variety of suppliers/OEMs; with some of them, it has a long-standing relationship of more than 15 years. It operates both multi-brand outlets (MBOs) and exclusive brand outlets (EBOs), arraying multifarious as well as specialized electronic products.

