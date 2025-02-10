Metal shares slide

Metal stocks were trading with losses, with the BSE Metal index falling 752.43 points or 2.6% at 28160.55 at 13:47 IST.

Among the components of the BSE Metal index, Steel Authority of India Ltd (down 4.31%), Vedanta Ltd (down 4.07%),National Aluminium Company Ltd (down 3.91%),NMDC Ltd (down 3.56%),Tata Steel Ltd (down 3.29%), were the top losers. Among the other losers were JSW Steel Ltd (down 2.52%), Coal India Ltd (down 2.13%), Jindal Stainless Ltd (down 1.58%), Hindalco Industries Ltd (down 1.48%), and APL Apollo Tubes Ltd (down 1.43%).

At 13:47 IST, the BSE SmallCap was down 1240.83 or 2.47% at 48923.39.

The BSE 150 MidCap Index index was down 304.53 points or 2.04% at 14595.05.

The Nifty 50 index was down 213.5 points or 0.91% at 23346.45.

The BSE Sensex index was down 674.95 points or 0.87% at 77185.24.

On BSE,941 shares were trading in green, 3067 were trading in red and 149 were unchanged.

