Volumes spurt at PNC Infratech Ltd counter

Varroc Engineering Ltd, Action Construction Equipment Ltd, Alkem Laboratories Ltd, Concord Biotech Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on NSE today, 10 February 2025.

PNC Infratech Ltd notched up volume of 103.18 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 24.27 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 4.25 lakh shares. The stock rose 2.91% to Rs.302.75. Volumes stood at 2.86 lakh shares in the last session.

Varroc Engineering Ltd notched up volume of 9.1 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 7.16 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 1.27 lakh shares. The stock slipped 1.75% to Rs.534.00. Volumes stood at 64098 shares in the last session.

Action Construction Equipment Ltd registered volume of 9.36 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 5.53 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 1.69 lakh shares. The stock rose 0.73% to Rs.1,269.85. Volumes stood at 1.79 lakh shares in the last session.

Alkem Laboratories Ltd notched up volume of 6.34 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 5.15 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 1.23 lakh shares. The stock slipped 6.37% to Rs.4,823.20. Volumes stood at 3.28 lakh shares in the last session.

Concord Biotech Ltd recorded volume of 4.72 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 4.84 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 97508 shares. The stock lost 4.87% to Rs.2,231.35. Volumes stood at 65795 shares in the last session.

