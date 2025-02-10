Maruti Suzuki India Ltd down for fifth straight session

Maruti Suzuki India Ltd is quoting at Rs 12962.75, down 0.66% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The stock jumped 21.04% in last one year as compared to a 7.95% rally in NIFTY and a 19.56% spurt in the Nifty Auto index.

Maruti Suzuki India Ltd is down for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 12962.75, down 0.66% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.95% on the day, quoting at 23335.55. The Sensex is at 77181.35, down 0.87%.Maruti Suzuki India Ltd has added around 12.74% in last one month.Meanwhile, Nifty Auto index of which Maruti Suzuki India Ltd is a constituent, has increased around 3.74% in last one month and is currently quoting at 23459.95, down 1.03% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 1.52 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 4.99 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark February futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 12990.5, down 0.83% on the day.

The PE of the stock is 29.05 based on TTM earnings ending December 24.

