Oracle Financial Services Software Ltd slips for fifth straight session

Oracle Financial Services Software Ltd is quoting at Rs 9257, down 2.25% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The stock tumbled 1.59% in last one year as compared to a 6.57% slide in NIFTY and a 27.61% fall in the Nifty IT index.

Oracle Financial Services Software Ltd dropped for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 9257, down 2.25% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.16% on the day, quoting at 23252.15. The Sensex is at 74103.12, up 0.16%.Oracle Financial Services Software Ltd has added around 2.74% in last one month.Meanwhile, Nifty IT index of which Oracle Financial Services Software Ltd is a constituent, has eased around 1.39% in last one month and is currently quoting at 28279.9, down 1.55% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 3.11 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 2.82 lakh shares in last one month.