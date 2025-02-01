Electrosteel Castings consolidated net profit declines 39.19% in the December 2024 quarter

Sales decline 4.96% to Rs 1776.66 crore

Net profit of Electrosteel Castings declined 39.19% to Rs 160.15 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 263.37 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales declined 4.96% to Rs 1776.66 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 1869.38 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023.1776.661869.3814.3521.74249.48376.08212.75346.49160.15263.37

