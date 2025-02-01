Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Bandhan Bank standalone net profit declines 41.79% in the December 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Feb 01 2025 | 9:06 AM IST
Total Operating Income rise 17.43% to Rs 5478.73 crore

Net profit of Bandhan Bank declined 41.79% to Rs 426.49 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 732.72 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Total Operating Income rose 17.43% to Rs 5478.73 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 4665.43 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2024Dec. 2023% Var.Total Operating Income5478.734665.43 17 OPM %40.1255.00 -PBDT645.35971.30 -34 PBT645.35971.30 -34 NP426.49732.72 -42

First Published: Feb 01 2025 | 7:41 AM IST

