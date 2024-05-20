Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Electrotherm (India) consolidated net profit rises 150.25% in the March 2024 quarter

Electrotherm (India) consolidated net profit rises 150.25% in the March 2024 quarter

Image
Last Updated : May 20 2024 | 4:33 PM IST
Follow Us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Sales rise 17.85% to Rs 1217.57 crore

Net profit of Electrotherm (India) rose 150.25% to Rs 104.03 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 41.57 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 17.85% to Rs 1217.57 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 1033.16 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit reported to Rs 317.33 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against net loss of Rs 11.82 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 38.95% to Rs 4271.50 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 3074.05 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales1217.571033.16 18 4271.503074.05 39 OPM %10.7510.37 -9.824.37 - PBDT114.9890.11 28 364.0073.83 393 PBT104.0178.03 33 317.3024.64 1188 NP104.0341.57 150 317.33-11.82 LP

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Also Read

Electrotherm (India) consolidated net profit rises 1364.84% in the December 2023 quarter

Vivid Global Industries standalone net profit rises 150.00% in the March 2024 quarter

Nippon Life India Asset Management consolidated net profit rises 73.17% in the March 2024 quarter

Wendt India consolidated net profit rises 4.61% in the March 2024 quarter

Maruti Suzuki India consolidated net profit rises 47.98% in the March 2024 quarter

India Cements Capital consolidated net profit declines 22.22% in the March 2024 quarter

Zenlabs Ethica reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.15 crore in the March 2024 quarter

India Radiators reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.14 crore in the March 2024 quarter

India Cements Capital standalone net profit declines 47.62% in the March 2024 quarter

Trident Q4 PAT soars 56% YoY; board OKs Rs 500-cr via NCDs

Follow our WhatsApp channel

First Published: May 20 2024 | 4:24 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story