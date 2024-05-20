Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Zenlabs Ethica reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.15 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Zenlabs Ethica reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.15 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Last Updated : May 20 2024 | 4:33 PM IST
Sales rise 5.00% to Rs 15.33 crore

Net profit of Zenlabs Ethica reported to Rs 0.15 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against net loss of Rs 0.39 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 5.00% to Rs 15.33 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 14.60 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit declined 14.29% to Rs 0.42 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.49 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales declined 12.45% to Rs 58.56 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 66.89 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales15.3314.60 5 58.5666.89 -12 OPM %4.963.29 -4.104.34 - PBDT0.530.38 39 1.872.50 -25 PBT0.200.06 233 0.581.25 -54 NP0.15-0.39 LP 0.420.49 -14

First Published: May 20 2024 | 4:24 PM IST

