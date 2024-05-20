Home / Markets / Capital Market News / India Cements Capital standalone net profit declines 47.62% in the March 2024 quarter

India Cements Capital standalone net profit declines 47.62% in the March 2024 quarter

Last Updated : May 20 2024 | 4:33 PM IST
Sales rise 15.89% to Rs 1.24 crore

Net profit of India Cements Capital declined 47.62% to Rs 0.11 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.21 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 15.89% to Rs 1.24 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 1.07 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit rose 94.29% to Rs 1.36 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.70 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 56.56% to Rs 5.73 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 3.66 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales1.241.07 16 5.733.66 57 OPM %6.4526.17 -28.4517.21 - PBDT0.160.33 -52 1.860.86 116 PBT0.140.32 -56 1.810.81 123 NP0.110.21 -48 1.360.70 94

First Published: May 20 2024 | 4:23 PM IST

