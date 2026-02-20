Elgi Equipments arm establishes subsidiary in Saudi Arabia

Elgi Equipment ssaid that its wholly owned subsidiary, ELGI Compressors USA has incorporated a subsidiary, ELGI Equipments Arabia Company to carry on the business operations in Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

Elgi Equipment Arabia Company will provide marketing services related to air compressors on behalf of others.

The proposed capital contribution by ELGI Compressors USA Inc. is SAR 100,000, and the entity will be wholly owned (100%) by ELGI Compressors USA Inc., a wholly owned subsidiary of the company.

Elgi Equipments is a leading manufacturer of air compressors. On a consolidated basis, the companys net profit jumped 18.1% to Rs 95.20 crore on 18.4% increase in net sales to Rs 1,003.40 crore in Q3 FY26 over Q3 FY25.