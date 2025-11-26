Elgi Equipments climbs after SBI MF hikes stake

Elgi Equipments rose 3.69% to Rs 497.35 after SBI Mutual Fund bought shares worth Rs 268.64 crore through bulk deals on 25 November 2025.Exchange data showed that the fund house acquired 55,61,915 shares, equivalent to 1.76% equity, at Rs 483 per share. Of this, 20,61,915 shares were purchased on the NSE and 35 lakh shares on the BSE. The stock had ended 3.04% lower at Rs 479.65 on the BSE in the previous session.
As of September 2025, SBI Mutual Fund schemes together held 4.28% of Elgi Equipments equity.
Elgi Equipments is a leading manufacturer of air compressors. On a consolidated basis, net profit of Elgi Equipments rose 28.17% to Rs 121.40 crore while net sales rose 11.41% to Rs 968 crore in Q2 September 2025 over Q2 September 2024.
