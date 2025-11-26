Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Elgi Equipments climbs after SBI MF hikes stake

Elgi Equipments climbs after SBI MF hikes stake

Image
Last Updated : Nov 26 2025 | 11:31 AM IST
Google
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Elgi Equipments rose 3.69% to Rs 497.35 after SBI Mutual Fund bought shares worth Rs 268.64 crore through bulk deals on 25 November 2025.

Exchange data showed that the fund house acquired 55,61,915 shares, equivalent to 1.76% equity, at Rs 483 per share. Of this, 20,61,915 shares were purchased on the NSE and 35 lakh shares on the BSE. The stock had ended 3.04% lower at Rs 479.65 on the BSE in the previous session.

As of September 2025, SBI Mutual Fund schemes together held 4.28% of Elgi Equipments equity.

Elgi Equipments is a leading manufacturer of air compressors. On a consolidated basis, net profit of Elgi Equipments rose 28.17% to Rs 121.40 crore while net sales rose 11.41% to Rs 968 crore in Q2 September 2025 over Q2 September 2024.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Volumes jump at Exide Industries Ltd counter

U.S. Stocks Rally on Third Straight Day Boosted by Rate Cut Optimism, Housing & Airline Stocks Surge

Finance Minister highlights role of governance as India marches on to become developed country by 2047

Airfloa Rail Tech rises on bagging Rs 87-lakh order from Modern Coach Factory

BSE SME Gallard Steel forges a fiery debut on the bourses

First Published: Nov 26 2025 | 11:21 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story