Elgi Equipments consolidated net profit rises 33.79% in the March 2025 quarter

Last Updated : May 29 2025 | 9:23 AM IST
Sales rise 14.66% to Rs 992.90 crore

Net profit of Elgi Equipments rose 33.79% to Rs 102.00 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 76.24 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 14.66% to Rs 992.90 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 865.94 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit rose 12.28% to Rs 350.20 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 311.89 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 9.09% to Rs 3510.40 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 3217.76 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales992.90865.94 15 3510.403217.76 9 OPM %15.1014.44 -14.9515.10 - PBDT159.80130.08 23 557.60516.82 8 PBT140.30110.11 27 481.60440.17 9 NP102.0076.24 34 350.20311.89 12

First Published: May 29 2025 | 7:35 AM IST

