Elgi Equipments consolidated net profit rises 33.79% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales rise 14.66% to Rs 992.90 crore

Net profit of Elgi Equipments rose 33.79% to Rs 102.00 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 76.24 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 14.66% to Rs 992.90 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 865.94 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit rose 12.28% to Rs 350.20 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 311.89 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 9.09% to Rs 3510.40 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 3217.76 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

992.90865.943510.403217.7615.1014.4414.9515.10159.80130.08557.60516.82140.30110.11481.60440.17102.0076.24350.20311.89

Powered by Capital Market - Live News