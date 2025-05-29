Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Nuvama Wealth Management standalone net profit declines 12.79% in the March 2025 quarter

Nuvama Wealth Management standalone net profit declines 12.79% in the March 2025 quarter

Image
Last Updated : May 29 2025 | 9:23 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Sales rise 1.08% to Rs 217.72 crore

Net profit of Nuvama Wealth Management declined 12.79% to Rs 27.47 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 31.50 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 1.08% to Rs 217.72 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 215.39 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit rose 509.35% to Rs 597.71 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 98.09 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 107.16% to Rs 1354.38 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 653.79 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales217.72215.39 1 1354.38653.79 107 OPM %29.2741.20 -57.7938.22 - PBDT40.7464.15 -36 674.16181.02 272 PBT36.5238.44 -5 658.15107.53 512 NP27.4731.50 -13 597.7198.09 509

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Incredible Industries standalone net profit rises 87.18% in the March 2025 quarter

GP Petroleums standalone net profit rises 21.58% in the March 2025 quarter

Jeet Machine Tools reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.04 crore in the March 2025 quarter

KG Petrochem standalone net profit declines 14.94% in the March 2025 quarter

Aspinwall & Company standalone net profit declines 49.16% in the March 2025 quarter

First Published: May 29 2025 | 7:34 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story