Nuvama Wealth Management standalone net profit declines 12.79% in the March 2025 quarter

Net profit of Nuvama Wealth Management declined 12.79% to Rs 27.47 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 31.50 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 1.08% to Rs 217.72 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 215.39 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit rose 509.35% to Rs 597.71 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 98.09 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 107.16% to Rs 1354.38 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 653.79 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

