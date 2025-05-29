Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Incredible Industries standalone net profit rises 87.18% in the March 2025 quarter

Incredible Industries standalone net profit rises 87.18% in the March 2025 quarter

Image
Last Updated : May 29 2025 | 9:23 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Sales rise 3.54% to Rs 230.22 crore

Net profit of Incredible Industries rose 87.18% to Rs 5.84 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 3.12 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 3.54% to Rs 230.22 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 222.35 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit rose 109.21% to Rs 12.49 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 5.97 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales declined 7.58% to Rs 756.14 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 818.16 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales230.22222.35 4 756.14818.16 -8 OPM %4.103.44 -2.822.37 - PBDT8.706.57 32 18.6015.63 19 PBT7.375.16 43 13.249.97 33 NP5.843.12 87 12.495.97 109

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

GP Petroleums standalone net profit rises 21.58% in the March 2025 quarter

Jeet Machine Tools reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.04 crore in the March 2025 quarter

KG Petrochem standalone net profit declines 14.94% in the March 2025 quarter

Aspinwall & Company standalone net profit declines 49.16% in the March 2025 quarter

Esha Media Research reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.42 crore in the March 2025 quarter

First Published: May 29 2025 | 7:34 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story