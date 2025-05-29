Incredible Industries standalone net profit rises 87.18% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales rise 3.54% to Rs 230.22 crore

Net profit of Incredible Industries rose 87.18% to Rs 5.84 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 3.12 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 3.54% to Rs 230.22 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 222.35 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit rose 109.21% to Rs 12.49 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 5.97 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales declined 7.58% to Rs 756.14 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 818.16 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

230.22222.35756.14818.164.103.442.822.378.706.5718.6015.637.375.1613.249.975.843.1212.495.97

