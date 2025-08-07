Elin Electronics consolidated net profit rises 58.61% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 0.99% to Rs 288.76 crore

Net profit of Elin Electronics rose 58.61% to Rs 9.39 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 5.92 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 0.99% to Rs 288.76 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 285.92 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.288.76285.926.084.6318.5313.7712.678.069.395.92

Powered by Capital Market - Live News