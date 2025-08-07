Century Plyboards (India) consolidated net profit rises 50.62% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 16.31% to Rs 1169.36 crore

Net profit of Century Plyboards (India) rose 50.62% to Rs 51.86 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 34.43 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 16.31% to Rs 1169.36 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 1005.38 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.1169.361005.3810.9611.06107.85104.6171.1570.9951.8634.43

Powered by Capital Market - Live News