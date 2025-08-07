Sandhar Technologies consolidated net profit declines 3.61% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 19.45% to Rs 1090.09 crore

Net profit of Sandhar Technologies declined 3.61% to Rs 28.01 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 29.06 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 19.45% to Rs 1090.09 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 912.57 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.1090.09912.577.569.3986.5277.8936.3137.1428.0129.06

