Elitecon International standalone net profit rises 128.51% in the September 2025 quarter

Net profit of Elitecon International rose 128.51% to Rs 20.20 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 8.84 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 538.06% to Rs 504.90 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 79.13 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.504.9079.134.3910.3622.969.2822.448.8420.208.84

