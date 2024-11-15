Elitecon International standalone net profit rises 607.20% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 2357.45% to Rs 79.13 crore

Net profit of Elitecon International rose 607.20% to Rs 8.84 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 1.25 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 2357.45% to Rs 79.13 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 3.22 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023.79.133.2210.3659.639.281.908.841.218.841.25

