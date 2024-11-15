Elitecon International standalone net profit rises 607.20% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 2357.45% to Rs 79.13 croreNet profit of Elitecon International rose 607.20% to Rs 8.84 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 1.25 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 2357.45% to Rs 79.13 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 3.22 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales79.133.22 2357 OPM %10.3659.63 -PBDT9.281.90 388 PBT8.841.21 631 NP8.841.25 607
