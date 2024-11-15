Vaswani Industries standalone net profit rises 174.12% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 17.28% to Rs 102.16 croreNet profit of Vaswani Industries rose 174.12% to Rs 2.33 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 0.85 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 17.28% to Rs 102.16 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 87.11 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales102.1687.11 17 OPM %5.834.17 -PBDT4.922.13 131 PBT3.981.19 234 NP2.330.85 174
