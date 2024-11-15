Vaswani Industries standalone net profit rises 174.12% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 17.28% to Rs 102.16 crore

Net profit of Vaswani Industries rose 174.12% to Rs 2.33 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 0.85 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 17.28% to Rs 102.16 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 87.11 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023.102.1687.115.834.174.922.133.981.192.330.85

