Elixir Capital consolidated net profit declines 62.71% in the December 2024 quarter

Sales rise 2.41% to Rs 5.96 crore

Net profit of Elixir Capital declined 62.71% to Rs 0.88 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 2.36 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales rose 2.41% to Rs 5.96 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 5.82 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023.

