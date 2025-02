Oil India consolidated net profit declines 42.96% in the December 2024 quarter

Sales decline 13.29% to Rs 8336.90 crore

Net profit of Oil India declined 42.96% to Rs 1338.85 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 2347.12 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales declined 13.29% to Rs 8336.90 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 9614.29 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023.8336.909614.2930.4935.812540.523843.751916.633267.671338.852347.12

