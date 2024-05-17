Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Elixir Capital reports consolidated net profit of Rs 7.86 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Elixir Capital reports consolidated net profit of Rs 7.86 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Last Updated : May 17 2024 | 9:04 AM IST
Sales reported at Rs 15.67 crore

Net profit of Elixir Capital reported to Rs 7.86 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against net loss of Rs 1.96 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales reported to Rs 15.67 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs -0.73 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit reported to Rs 15.61 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against net loss of Rs 2.44 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 950.16% to Rs 32.03 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 3.05 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales15.67-0.73 LP 32.033.05 950 OPM %85.51289.04 -78.99-63.61 - PBDT14.15-2.17 LP 25.90-2.33 LP PBT14.06-2.27 LP 25.56-2.66 LP NP7.86-1.96 LP 15.61-2.44 LP

