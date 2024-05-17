Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Prince Pipes & Fittings standalone net profit declines 41.94% in the March 2024 quarter

Prince Pipes &amp; Fittings standalone net profit declines 41.94% in the March 2024 quarter

Last Updated : May 17 2024 | 9:04 AM IST
Sales decline 3.18% to Rs 740.13 crore

Net profit of Prince Pipes & Fittings declined 41.94% to Rs 54.65 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 94.12 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales declined 3.18% to Rs 740.13 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 764.41 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit rose 50.30% to Rs 182.50 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 121.42 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales declined 5.24% to Rs 2568.75 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 2710.87 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales740.13764.41 -3 2568.752710.87 -5 OPM %12.4719.41 -11.979.23 - PBDT96.24148.93 -35 317.02247.85 28 PBT72.33127.79 -43 225.85164.84 37 NP54.6594.12 -42 182.50121.42 50

First Published: May 17 2024 | 7:27 AM IST

