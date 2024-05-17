Sales decline 3.18% to Rs 740.13 crore

Net profit of Prince Pipes & Fittings declined 41.94% to Rs 54.65 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 94.12 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales declined 3.18% to Rs 740.13 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 764.41 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit rose 50.30% to Rs 182.50 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 121.42 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales declined 5.24% to Rs 2568.75 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 2710.87 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

740.13764.412568.752710.8712.4719.4111.979.2396.24148.93317.02247.8572.33127.79225.85164.8454.6594.12182.50121.42

