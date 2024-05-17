Home / Markets / Capital Market News / VSF Projects reports standalone net profit of Rs 35.84 crore in the March 2024 quarter

VSF Projects reports standalone net profit of Rs 35.84 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Last Updated : May 17 2024 | 9:04 AM IST
Sales rise 4.76% to Rs 0.22 crore

Net profit of VSF Projects reported to Rs 35.84 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against net loss of Rs 0.16 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 4.76% to Rs 0.22 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.21 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit rose 353400.00% to Rs 35.35 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.01 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales declined 86.50% to Rs 0.22 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 1.63 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales0.220.21 5 0.221.63 -87 OPM %140.91-61.90 --59.097.36 - PBDT0.35-0.13 LP -0.090.12 PL PBT0.33-0.15 LP -0.150.06 PL NP35.84-0.16 LP 35.350.01 353400

First Published: May 17 2024 | 7:27 AM IST

