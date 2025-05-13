Elnet Technologies standalone net profit rises 16.79% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales decline 11.21% to Rs 5.23 crore

Net profit of Elnet Technologies rose 16.79% to Rs 4.73 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 4.05 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales declined 11.21% to Rs 5.23 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 5.89 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit rose 0.34% to Rs 17.55 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 17.49 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales declined 11.93% to Rs 23.03 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 26.15 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

5.235.8923.0326.1560.0464.3564.0067.156.035.9724.5025.185.605.6022.9023.534.734.0517.5517.49

Powered by Capital Market - Live News