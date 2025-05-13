Home / Markets / Capital Market News / OTCO International reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.01 crore in the March 2025 quarter

OTCO International reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.01 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Last Updated : May 13 2025 | 2:04 PM IST
Sales decline 88.00% to Rs 0.09 crore

Net loss of OTCO International reported to Rs 0.01 crore in the quarter ended March 2025. There were no net profit/loss reported during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales declined 88.00% to Rs 0.09 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 0.75 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit declined 50.00% to Rs 0.03 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 0.06 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales declined 55.22% to Rs 0.90 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 2.01 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales0.090.75 -88 0.902.01 -55 OPM %55.569.33 -8.896.97 - PBDT0.050.07 -29 0.090.13 -31 PBT00.01 -100 0.040.07 -43 NP-0.010 0 0.030.06 -50

First Published: May 13 2025 | 1:51 PM IST

