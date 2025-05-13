OTCO International reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.01 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Sales decline 88.00% to Rs 0.09 crore

Net loss of OTCO International reported to Rs 0.01 crore in the quarter ended March 2025. There were no net profit/loss reported during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales declined 88.00% to Rs 0.09 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 0.75 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit declined 50.00% to Rs 0.03 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 0.06 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales declined 55.22% to Rs 0.90 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 2.01 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

0.090.750.902.0155.569.338.896.970.050.070.090.1300.010.040.07-0.0100.030.06

