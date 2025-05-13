Valiant Communications gains on securing order from Power Grid Corporation

Valiant Communications rose 4.31% to Rs 614.70 after the company announced it had secured an order worth Rs 2.81 crore from Power Grid Corporation of India.

The order is for the supply of communication and protection solutions in line with specified technical requirements and is expected to be executed within the current financial year.

As of 13 May 2025, the companys market capitalization stood at Rs 468.90 crore on the BSE.

Valiant Communications, incorporated in 1993, is engaged in the manufacturing and export of a wide range of communication, transmission, protection, synchronization, NAS data storage, and cybersecurity equipment. The company primarily serves power utilities and other infrastructure sectors.

The Power Grid Corporation of India was established by the Government of India (GoI) as the central transmission utility of India. The company is a 'Maharatna' firm under the Ministry of Power, GoI. As of 31 March 2025, the Government of India owned a 51.34% stake in the company.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News