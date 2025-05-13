Canara Bank up for fifth session

Canara Bank is quoting at Rs 104.82, up 3.93% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The stock is down 7.49% in last one year as compared to a 10.92% spurt in NIFTY and a 14.91% spurt in the Nifty Bank.

Canara Bank is up for a fifth straight session in a row. The stock is quoting at Rs 104.82, up 3.93% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 1.13% on the day, quoting at 24644.05. The Sensex is at 81344.55, down 1.32%. Canara Bank has risen around 13.09% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Bank index of which Canara Bank is a constituent, has risen around 4.99% in last one month and is currently quoting at 55382.85, down 0.7% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 369.11 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 349.03 lakh shares in last one month.

The PE of the stock is 5.37 based on TTM earnings ending March 25.

