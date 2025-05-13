Bank of Baroda up for third consecutive session

Bank of Baroda is quoting at Rs 233.53, up 2.94% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is down 10.47% in last one year as compared to a 10.98% jump in NIFTY and a 14.99% jump in the Nifty Bank index.

Bank of Baroda is up for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 233.53, up 2.94% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 1.07% on the day, quoting at 24657.6. The Sensex is at 81354.27, down 1.3%. Bank of Baroda has slipped around 0.6% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Bank index of which Bank of Baroda is a constituent, has slipped around 5.07% in last one month and is currently quoting at 55382.85, down 0.63% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 94.13 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 147.53 lakh shares in last one month.

The PE of the stock is 5.99 based on TTM earnings ending March 25.

