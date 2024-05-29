Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Magna Electro Castings standalone net profit rises 48.73% in the March 2024 quarter

Magna Electro Castings standalone net profit rises 48.73% in the March 2024 quarter

Last Updated : May 29 2024 | 2:16 PM IST
Sales decline 1.28% to Rs 36.35 crore

Net profit of Magna Electro Castings rose 48.73% to Rs 4.09 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 2.75 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales declined 1.28% to Rs 36.35 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 36.82 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit declined 11.74% to Rs 15.11 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 17.12 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales declined 12.72% to Rs 143.70 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 164.64 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales36.3536.82 -1 143.70164.64 -13 OPM %17.2512.38 -16.2615.59 - PBDT6.705.30 26 24.7728.62 -13 PBT5.553.87 43 20.4123.12 -12 NP4.092.75 49 15.1117.12 -12

First Published: May 29 2024 | 2:04 PM IST

