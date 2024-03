Emami holds 95.36% in the paid up capital of its subsidiary Company, Brillare Science (Brillare). The Company has further entered into Share Purchase Agreement with the founder & other shareholders of Brillare for acquiring remaining stake of 4.64 % of that Company. Consequently, Emami's Shareholding in Brillare has increased from 95.36% to 100% and it has become a wholly owned subsidiary of the Company.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel