Bajaj Housing Finance standalone net profit rises 25.41% in the December 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Jan 28 2025 | 9:04 AM IST
Sales rise 25.91% to Rs 2435.16 crore

Net profit of Bajaj Housing Finance rose 25.41% to Rs 548.02 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 436.97 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales rose 25.91% to Rs 2435.16 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 1934.00 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2024Dec. 2023% Var.Sales2435.161934.00 26 OPM %91.9492.15 -PBDT723.15581.85 24 PBT713.02571.86 25 NP548.02436.97 25

Shares may see value buying

First Published: Jan 28 2025 | 7:30 AM IST

