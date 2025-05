Embassy Developments has allotted 9,80,23,128 equity shares of face value of Rs 2 each of the company at an issue price of Rs 111.51 per share upon conversion of warrants.

Consequent to the allotment, the paid up equity share capital has increased to Rs 264,11,22,044 divided into 132,05,61,022 equity shares.

