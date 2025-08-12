Embassy Developments reports consolidated net loss of Rs 165.85 crore in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 39.00% to Rs 680.92 crore

Net loss of Embassy Developments reported to Rs 165.85 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against net profit of Rs 122.49 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 39.00% to Rs 680.92 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 489.86 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.680.92489.86-1.58-4.98-158.05-71.32-164.76-73.01-165.85122.49

Powered by Capital Market - Live News