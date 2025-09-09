Embassy Developments sells-out its plotted development project 'Paradiso' in Bengaluru

Achieves pre-sales of Rs 204 cr
Embassy Developments today announced that Paradiso, its latest luxury plotted development within the Embassy Springs township in North Bengaluru, has sold out immediately, clocking pre-sales of Rs 204 crore.
Spread across ~6.4 acres, Paradiso features large-format plots ranging from ~4,300 to ~4,800 sq. ft., starting at ~Rs 4.3 crore. The project drew strong interest from high-net-worth individuals and new-age buyers looking for premium residential plots in low-density, infrastructure-ready communities in Bengaluru's most sought after corridors.
Embassy Springs, located 15 minutes from Kempegowda International Airport, is the largest integrated township in North Bengaluru. It offers over 100 amenities, 45 acres of green open spaces, an 18-kilometre internal road network, and built infrastructure, including a school, senior living facility, and wellness zones. Since its launch in 2016, the township has evolved into a fully established urban ecosystem.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content
