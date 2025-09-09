Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Stock Alert: HUDCO, Strides Pharma Science, Morepen Laboratories , Indian Overseas Bank, Arisinfra Solutions

Stock Alert: HUDCO, Strides Pharma Science, Morepen Laboratories , Indian Overseas Bank, Arisinfra Solutions

Image
Last Updated : Sep 09 2025 | 9:04 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Securities in F&O Ban:

RBL Bank shares are banned from F&O trading on 9 September 2025.

Result Today:

Vikram Solar and Regaal Resources set to announce quarterly results today.

Stocks to Watch:

Housing & Urban Development Corporation (HUDCO) has entered into a non-binding memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the Nagpur Metropolitan Region Development Authority (NMRDA) to extend financial assistance of up to Rs 11,300 crore over a period of five years.

Strides Pharma Science has announced a strategic product development partnership with US-based Kenox Pharmaceuticals to expand its portfolio of nasal spray products targeted at the United States market.

Also Read

Stock Market LIVE: GIFT Nifty hints positive start; Infosys, RailTel in focus

Dividend stocks: Force Motors, 12 others go ex-dividend today; full list

Motilal Oswal bullish on Ellenbarrie; initiates with Buy, flags 31% upside

'Like vampires sucking our blood dry': Peter Navarro slams Brics alliance

RBI cut US debt, boosted gold reserves even before Trump's tariffs

Morepen Laboratories announced that its wholly-owned subsidiary, Morepen Medipath, has signed a joint venture agreement with UAE-based Bimedical FZE to establish a new joint venture company.

Indian Overseas Bank (IOB) informed that the Government of India has extended the tenure of Ajay Kumar Srivastava as managing director (MD) & chief executive officer (CEO) of the bank till 8 October 2027.

Arisinfra Solutions announced that its subsidiary has launched a premium villa plot development project in Bengaluru in partnership with Vaishnavi Residences, with an estimated gross development value (GDV) of over Rs 200 crore.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

John Cockerill India secures Rs 50-cr order from Godawari Power & Ispat

HUDCO signs MoU with Nagpur Metropolitan Region Development Authority

Jeena Sikho Lifecare conducts clinical trials for four products

Amber subsidiary ILJIN Electronics India raises capital of Rs 1,200 cr

Tata Comm announces strategic collaboration with Cisco

First Published: Sep 09 2025 | 8:06 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story