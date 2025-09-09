Revolt Motors welcomes next-gen GST Reforms

Revolt Motors applauds the Next-Gen GST Reforms announced by the GST Council under the leadership of the Hon'ble Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman. Guided by the vision of the Hon'ble Prime Minister Narendra Modi, these reforms mark a strategic step towards a citizen centric and business-friendly tax framework.
For the electric mobility sector, these reforms bring encouraging changes:GST on major auto components has been rationalised from 28% to 18%, enhancing affordability, strengthening supply chains, and simplifying compliance across the EV ecosystem. Battery rates remain unchanged at 18%, ensuring continued stability in one of the most critical EV components. Additionally, the provision of 90% provisional refunds under the inverted duty structure will further strengthen industry liquidity.
In addition to EV industry these GST reforms will make essential goods, farming equipment, healthcare, education, and mobility more affordable while simplifying GST processes for businesses.
Speaking on the reforms, Anjali Rattan, Chairperson of RattanIndia Enterprises said, The Next-Gen GST reforms are a welcome move for the EV industry. Lower GST rates on key components will enhance manufacturing efficiency and improve working capital cycles. This reform aligns perfectly with India's vision of Atmanirbhar Bharat and will accelerate EV adoption across the country.
