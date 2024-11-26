GP Wind Jangi Pvt standalone net profit rises 143.70% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 9.82% to Rs 18.56 crore

Net profit of GP Wind Jangi Pvt rose 143.70% to Rs 5.80 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 2.38 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 9.82% to Rs 18.56 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 16.90 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023.18.5616.9066.2265.5610.9310.097.786.935.802.38

