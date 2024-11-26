Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

GP Wind Jangi Pvt standalone net profit rises 143.70% in the September 2024 quarter



Last Updated : Nov 26 2024 | 9:06 AM IST
Sales rise 9.82% to Rs 18.56 crore

Net profit of GP Wind Jangi Pvt rose 143.70% to Rs 5.80 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 2.38 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 9.82% to Rs 18.56 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 16.90 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales18.5616.90 10 OPM %66.2265.56 -PBDT10.9310.09 8 PBT7.786.93 12 NP5.802.38 144

First Published: Nov 26 2024 | 7:32 AM IST

