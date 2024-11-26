Hedge Finance standalone net profit declines 92.50% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 7.71% to Rs 11.18 crore

Net profit of Hedge Finance declined 92.50% to Rs 0.09 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 1.20 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 7.71% to Rs 11.18 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 10.38 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023.11.1810.3846.0660.210.291.730.141.610.091.20

