Hedge Finance standalone net profit declines 92.50% in the September 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Nov 26 2024 | 9:06 AM IST
Sales rise 7.71% to Rs 11.18 crore

Net profit of Hedge Finance declined 92.50% to Rs 0.09 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 1.20 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 7.71% to Rs 11.18 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 10.38 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales11.1810.38 8 OPM %46.0660.21 -PBDT0.291.73 -83 PBT0.141.61 -91 NP0.091.20 -93

First Published: Nov 26 2024 | 7:32 AM IST

